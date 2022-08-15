Westbound I-70 closed near E-470 for tanker leaking flammable liquid

AURORA, Colo. — The westbound lanes of I-70 are closed just west of E-470 because of a tanker truck leaking flammable liquid.

The Aurora Police Department said the crash involved two semi-trucks at approximately 8:33 a.m. Aurora Fire Rescue said no one was injured.

AFR later confirmed the tanker is leaking ethanol. More than 1,500 gallons of ethanol has spilled onto the roadway. APD said it will take approximately eight hours for the crews on scene to clean up the spill.

Crews anticipate it will take 8 hours or more to clean up this spill.



There is a detour available using E-470 to E. Colfax Ave. — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) August 15, 2022

The department recommends drivers avoid the area. A detour is available by using E-470 to East Colfax Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated.