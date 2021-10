DENVER — Denver police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian near W. Colfax Avenue and Speer Boulevard Friday morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. One person was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The westbound lanes of Colfax are closed from Welton Street to Speer Boulevard.

No other details were available as of 6:50 a.m.

Eastbound lanes of Colfax are open.

This is a developing story and will be updated.