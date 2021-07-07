West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Colorado for the first time this season

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Colorado for the first time this season, health officials said Wednesday.

Mosquito traps tested in Weld County came back positive for the virus. There are currently no human cases of the virus in the county at this time.

The county health department said mosquitoes are more prevalent than in previous years due to the increased hot weather and rain. The 2021 trapped mosquito count is over three times higher for this season, which typically runs from late April until mid-October

West Nile virus symptoms can appear 3-14 days after infection. Initial symptoms can include fever, headache, nausea and vomiting, muscle aches and weakness, and rash, but most infected people don’t show any symptoms.

To protect yourself against the West Nile Virus, remember the 4D’s: