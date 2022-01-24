West Economy Lot routes temporarily changing at DIA for parking system updates

DENVER — Busing service will be limited for people parking in the West Economy Lot while Denver International Airport makes updates to their parking system in the next several weeks.

From Jan. 25 through March 15, passengers who park at the West Economy Lot won’t be dropped off or picked up at the Hotel and Transit Center and instead limited to inside the lot.

After parking in the West Economy lot, passengers can get on a shuttle and ride to a stop that is closest to the tunnels near the terminal stops — D2, H2 and S1. Once they’re dropped off, the walk to the terminal takes about five to 10 minutes. Returning passengers will need to walk to one of those stops to be shuttled closer to their vehicles.