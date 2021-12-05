DENVER, Colo — It was a busy night in LODO as waves of people flocked to Downtown Denver Saturday night for the Parade of Lights. A good time for a revamped patrol around Union Station.

"We’re starting to see more patrols out here," said LoDo resident Billy Kurz.

Nearly a month ago, we heard from Kurz and others living in the area about what they are seeing daily. Describing drug use, nudity, cleanliness, loitering and violence around Wewatta Pavillion.

"It’s definitely become a less safe place to live," said Elizabeth Solomon

Solomon moved to LODO three years ago.

"It’s not the same. I’m a little more nervous walking around here at night by myself than I was before," said Solomon.

‘We’re seeing a difference’: What increased patrols look like at Denver Union Station

She is part of the movement to clean up Union Station.

"With the power of community, we're starting to see that and it’s fun to be a part of it," explains Solomon.

The group started a change.org petition.

Local News Mayor Hancock vows to improve safety at Denver Union Station Óscar Contreras

On Friday, Mayor Hancock wrote in a statement:

"Passengers at and residents around Union Station have contacted my office over the last several weeks with concerns about public safety at Union Station. In response to these concerns, I have directed our Public Safety Director and my Chief of Staff to meet with RTD management and the ATU today, and have sent senior-level city staff down to the area to assess conditions and report back to me. Illegal drug use, public urination and unsafe loitering must not be allowed to continue. Union Station is an important public transit and commercial space and we will redouble our efforts to ensure it is clean and safe for all those you use and enjoy it. To commence immediately, Police Chief Pazen will increase police presence around Union Station to augment RTD in its effort to address illegal and unsafe behavior within the terminal.”

We watched as RTD and DPD made their rounds. Clearing out the area every fifteen minutes or so. The work is far from complete, but they’re on the right track.

"I would say we’re seeing a difference. We’re not completely comfortable yet. We’re happy with the turn of events in the past month or so," said Kurz.

