'Welton Street Renaissance' project seeking corporate sponsorships and donations

Community working to bring life back to the Five Points area through Welton Street Renaissance Project.
Posted at 8:52 PM, Mar 04, 2021
DENVER — In past ten years, Denver's historically Black Five Points neighborhood has been known for its changing demographics and gentrification, but now a group of young leaders hope to restore the area to its vibrancy of the past.

The 2020 cohort of the Downtown Denver Leadership program has started seeking investments for their project, "Welton Street Renaissance."

One of the goals is to bring more live music and foot traffic to the area through long-term infrastructure projects, such as outdoor stages and streetscapes.

"I think it’s really important because for many years we've had a divestment that's happened in Five Points. So, to create an intentional effort to invest in the infrastructure and culture of Five Points is very important," said Norman Harris, president of Denver's Mile High and Juneteeth festivals.

The project leaders hope to have some of the stages built in time for Denver's Juneteenth celebration in 2021.

To donate to click here.

