Weld County Sheriff's Office sees uptick in property crime

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff's Office is encouraging residents to be vigilant due to a recent uptick in property crime.

Over the past two weeks, the sheriff's office says its deputies have responded to several reports of theft, vandalism, trespassing, vehicle trespass and vehicle theft.

Traditionally, Weld County sees a reduction in crime rates during the winter, according to the sheriff's office. Patrol Division Capt. Alan Caldwell believes unseasonably warm temperatures could be a factor in the spike.

“A lot of people are on their Christmas break right now, but criminals never take a break,” he said. “Warm weather is supposed to continue through the long holiday weekend, so we’re asking residents to be vigilant, report suspicious activity and take simple steps to protect your property.”

The Weld County Sheriff's Office says the criminal activity has been concentrated in six areas, including:



Lucerne north to Ault and Severance east to Weld County Road 43.

The Del Camino-area north to Colo. 66.

Aristocrat Acres southwest to Wattenberg, including the U.S. 85 corridor.

Mead northeast to Gilcrest.

Hill-N-Park and Country Estates subdivisions.

East Greeley.

Authorities are asking the community to be vigilant this time of year. This includes reporting suspicious people, vehicles or activity. Residents should lock their vehicles and take the keys inside, lock the doors to their home and ensure the garage is closed when not in-use.