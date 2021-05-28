Watch
Weld County man sentenced to 20 years in prison for ramming into another vehicle, firing gun

Nineteenth Judicial District Attorney's Office
Posted at 11:57 PM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 01:57:01-04

GREELEY, Colo. — A Weld County man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for ramming his Hummer into a woman's sedan and firing a shot at several victims.

Angel Casas-Martinez, who was 20 at the time of the 2019 incident, pleaded guilty in February to first-degree assault and harassment as an act of domestic violence, according to the Nineteenth Judicial District Attorney's Office.

On Jan. 13, 2019, a woman called 911 saying she was being chased through Greeley in yellow Hummer, which was being driven by Casas-Martinez.

Casas-Martinez hit the woman's sedan several times before it ended up coming to a stop in a nearby grassy area. The defendant then fired a shot.

Victims told police Casas-Martinez had been calling and texting his ex-girlfriend non-stop throughout the night. He then waited outside her apartment and followed her friends after they dropped her off.

The DA's office did not indicate the number of people inside the sedan at the time of the incident or the relationship to Casas-Martinez.

