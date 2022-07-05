Watch Now
Weld County authorities searching for missing 12-year-old girl with autism

Posted at 8:08 PM, Jul 04, 2022
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl with autism.

Marcel Brazil, 12, was last seen around 3 p.m. leaving her home in the 4300 block of North Shenandoah Street in Hill-N-Park, according to the sheriff's office.

Marcel is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark blue Hollister shirt and black or gray shorts.

Authorities say Marcel has a history of running away from home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Weld County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 970-350-9600, option 4.

