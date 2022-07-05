Weld County authorities searching for missing 12-year-old girl with autism

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl with autism.

Marcel Brazil, 12, was last seen around 3 p.m. leaving her home in the 4300 block of North Shenandoah Street in Hill-N-Park, according to the sheriff's office.

Marcel is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark blue Hollister shirt and black or gray shorts.

WCSO is searching for Marcel Brazil, 12, of Hill-N-Park. Marcel was last seen about 3 p.m. leaving her home. She has autism and a history of running away. She's wearing a blue shirt and dark shorts.



If seen, please call Weld non-emergency dispatch at (970) 350-9600, x4 pic.twitter.com/cScnEBKbiz — Weld County Sheriff (@WeldSheriff) July 5, 2022

Authorities say Marcel has a history of running away from home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Weld County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 970-350-9600, option 4.