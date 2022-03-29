Watch
Weld County authorities searching for missing 11-year-old girl with autism

Posted at 8:20 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 22:20:09-04

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl with autism, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

Marcel Brazil was last seen leaving her home in the Hill-N-Park neighborhood, which is located in unincorporated Weld County near Evans, around 3 p.m. She was seen riding a purple adult bicycle and wearing a black, long sleeve shirt, black shorts and black boots, according to the sheriff's office.

Marcel is 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown eyes. She has autism and mild asthma, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities say Marcel is an at-risk runaway child.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Baer at 970-590-6844 or Weld County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 970-350-9600, option 4.

