Weld County authorities searching for missing 11-year-old girl with autism

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl with autism, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

Marcel Brazil was last seen leaving her home in the Hill-N-Park neighborhood, which is located in unincorporated Weld County near Evans, around 3 p.m. She was seen riding a purple adult bicycle and wearing a black, long sleeve shirt, black shorts and black boots, according to the sheriff's office.

WCSO is seeking info about a runaway, at-risk child. Marcel Brazil, 11, was last seen about 3 p.m. leaving her home in the Hill-N-Park neighborhood on a purple bicycle. She has autism. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Baer at (970) 590-6844.

Marcel is 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown eyes. She has autism and mild asthma, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities say Marcel is an at-risk runaway child.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Baer at 970-590-6844 or Weld County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 970-350-9600, option 4.