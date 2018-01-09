Wednesday will be a First Alert Action Day; snow expected in mountains, colder temps in Denver

DENVER – Wednesday will be a First Alert Action Day, as another round of snow is set to hit the mountains and Denver is expected to see a 30-degree drop in high temperatures.

After the possibility of record-breaking highs Monday, Tuesday is supposed to be generally dry across the Front Range, though some snow showers are possible in the mountains. Temperatures in Denver Tuesday will be in the 50s.

But overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, snow will return to the mountains, and temperatures will dip across the Front Range. Denver could see some rain during the day before winds kick up that could gust to 40 miles per hour. A rain-snow mix is possible along the Front Range late Wednesday into early Thursday.

The mountains could see in excess of 3 inches of snow on Wednesday, with more possible on Thursday. Some areas of the mountains could see between 8 and 16 inches after what has so far been a relatively-dry winter in Colorado.

