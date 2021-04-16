Weather, crashes close several highways, multiple portions of I-70

DENVER — Interstate 70 is shut down in multiple areas due to crashes and weather conditions.

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reported a safety closure on eastbound I-70 near Shrine Pass at mile marker 190 due to multiple crashes. The eastbound I-70 exit to US 6 in Clear Creek Canyon because of a crash. There's a detour in place, but no estimated time for opening.

A safety closure is also in place on eastbound I-70 at mile marker 205 for Silverthorne and Dillon because of multiple crashes and spin outs.

Another eastbound I-70 safety closure is at mile marker 213 due to crashes east of the Eisenhower/Johnson tunnels. There's no estimated time to open.

The Jeffco Sheriff reported westbound I-70 is at a stop at mile marker 259 near Highway 93 because of the weather and multiple slide offs, and officials recommend using an alternative route.

Colorado State Patrol has also reported a safety closure on US 285 for Denver-bound drivers between Aspen Park and Windy Point because of multiple crashes.

Both directions of US 24 are closed between Peyton Highway and Smith Ranch Road. Using an alternate route is suggested.

CO 119 is also closed in both directions between US 6 and Mill Street due to multiple slide offs.

Several areas along the Front Range are on currently on accident alert because of the weather, which means anyone who's involved in a minor crash without injuries is asked to exchange information and file a police report at a later time. The City and County of Broomfield, the City of Boulder and the City of Thornton are all on accident alert.

The commercial vehicle chain law and passenger vehicle traction law are in effect in multiple stretches of I-70. For the latest travel alerts, visit here.