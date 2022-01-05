Weather blog: Winter weather impacting roads in Colorado

DENVER — Winter weather conditions are already impacting roads in parts of the state as the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Denver area.

Snow is expected to fall by late afternoon Wednesday, accumulating up to 4 inches by the time the advisory expires early Thursday morning. Expect slick roads to move south across all of metro Denver by rush hour.

Blowing snow on the Eastern Plains has prompted CDOT to close Interstate 76 from Brush to the Nebraska state line, and icy conditions are slowing traffic on Interstate 25 North.

Mountain travel is also getting rough. Interstate 70 at the Eisenhower Tunnel was closed for a while Wednesday afternoon due to safety concerns.

We're keeping an eye on the roads and weather as this storm moves into Colorado. Read the live updates below.

3:22 p.m. | Multiple crashes are slowing travel in the state as a winter storm takes hold. CDOT is reporting a crash on SB I-25 near Exit 172 (Upper Lake Gulch Road). And a crash on EB I-70 near Frisco is snarling traffic in the mountains.

3:11 p.m. | I-25 northbound near the Johnstown exit is closed due to a vehicle crash. There is no estimated time on when it will reopen.

3:02 p.m. | Multiple highway closures in the mountains: