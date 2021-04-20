Weather blog: The snow has started with an estimated 3-6 inches coming to lower elevations

DENVER — An estimated three to six inches of snow is expected to fall on lower elevations and six to 10 inches is predicted along and east of the Continental Divide Monday night.

Freezing rain fell earlier in the day before the snow began, making for some slick conditions on the road.

Denver7 has the latest on the spring storm and its impact on the state in our live blog below:

Monday, April 19

8:36 p.m. | Colorado State Patrol reports a safety closure in both directions of I-70 between Silverthorne and Morrison due to adverse weather conditions. Travel is not advised.

8:32 p.m. | A safety closure is in place for both directions of Loveland Pass between mile marker 220 and mile marker 229.

8:18 p.m. | Northbound I-25 is closed between Exit 255 for CO 402 and Exit 257 for US 34 due to a crash.

8:14 p.m. | The Castle Rock Police Department reports the city is now on accident alert. Police will only respond to accidents with injuries, those involving disabled vehicles, accidents involving DUI/DUIDs and hit-and-runs. Please exchange info and file a report online with Colorado State Patrol.

8:12 p.m. | I-225 is "becoming an ice rink," according to the Aurora Police Department. Multiple cars have spun out in spots both north and southbound. CDOT has been requested to assist with road conditions.

8:10 p.m. | The Colorado Avalanche Information Center reports that avalanche conditions have changed in the last 24 hours. Strong wings are building thick slabs, and slopes can no longer be treated like they're safe. Avalanches could break below the new and recently wind-drifted snow on Tuesday.

8:08 p.m. | CDOT has reporter a closure on I-70 westbound at mile marker 259 for Morrison Road due to safety concerns.

8:06 p.m. | The City of Aurora is on accident alert. Anyone involved in a minor accident with no one hurt should exchange information with the other driver and complete a report online.

8:05 p.m. | The City and County of Broomfield is currently on accident alert due to current weather conditions. Drivers are advised to take their time and leave plenty of room between vehicles.

8:04 p.m. | Commerce City is adjusting hours of operation on Tuesday for some city facilities due to snow and icy conditions.