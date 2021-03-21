Weather blog: Winter storm moves into Colorado

DENVER — Light snow showers are expected to develop over the foothills Sunday with snow over the foothills and Palmer Divide. For Denver, a possible mix of rain and snow will begin to fall later today, eventually turning to all snow this evening. The metro area could see accumulations from 2 to 8 inches.

Monday, March 22

5:35 a.m. | On northbound I-25, a car spun out near Founders/Meadows Parkway. This is more of a hazard than a delay. The overall drive time around this area remains OK, but conditions are slushy.

Sunday, March 21

10:46 p.m. | Watch the full 10 p.m. weather forecast in the player embedded below as snow is expected to fall overnight. Get the latest forecast here.

Winter Weather Advisory for snow in Denver tonight

10:35 p.m. | Heavy snow was falling in the Denver metro area as of 10 p.m. Sunday. Ivan Rodriguez and Lance Hernandez check in from across the metro and Stacey Donaldson takes a first look at the forecast.

10:06 p.m. | CDOT says Highway 119 is back open in both directions between U.S. 6 and Mill Street in Black Hawk. The Gilpin County Sheriff's Office says Central City Parkway remains closed.

9:16 p.m. | Central City Parkway is being shut down as well. Colorado State Patrol says Highway 119 is still closed while a vehicle is being pulled out of the creek. CSP hopes the highway is open by 10 p.m.

CENTRAL CITY IS CLOSING CENTRAL CITY PKWY



The commercial vehicle chain law is in effect from Golden to Idaho Springs. Click here for the latest road conditions across the state.

8:32 p.m. | Castle Rock and Aurora are both now on accident alert. Police will respond only to crashes with injuries, those involving disabled vehicles, DUIs and hit-and-runs. People can file crash reports. Online

Here are the latest radar conditions from the National Weather Service:

7:30 p.m.| Highway 119 closed

A multi-vehicle crash involving injured people has shut down Colorado Highway 119 between U.S. 6 and Mill Street in Black Hawk. Click here for the latest statewide road conditions.

5:45 p.m. | The Colorado State Patrol is reporting dense fog on Interstate 70 near Genesee and Look Out Mountain. They are urging motorists to use caution and slow down.

4:22 p.m. | The National Weather Service reported that moderate to heavy snow will continue through the overnight hours creating hazardous driving conditions for Monday morning commuters.