Weather blog: Live updates from Dec. 23-24, 2021 winter storm in Colorado mountains

Colorado's mountains are bracing for a strong snowstorm that will move across the state beginning Thursday afternoon and evening through Saturday morning.

A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect for several areas in the mountains, which may see 10 to 20 inches of new accumulation. Colorado State Patrol is urging drivers to stay at home if possible, as roads will become increasingly dangerous as the storm piles snow in the high country.

Below are the latest updates on this storm.

8:05 a.m. | Avalanche Watches are in effect throughout the state as this significant storm moves into Colorado. The danger will rise statewide as accumulation begins. All of Colorado Avalanche Information Center's zones are under the water, with the exception of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

7:44 a.m. | A High Wind Warning is in effect for eastern Costilla County and nearby areas from 8 p.m. tonight through 8 p.m. Friday. Southwest winds will blow 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 80 mph expected. Crosswinds on I-25 will result in hazardous travel for high-profile vehicles.

7:05 a.m. | Colorado State Patrol in Larimer County said high wind gusts were whipping around Interstate 25 and Highway 287. CSP is asking drivers to use caution when driving around Red Feather and Highway 14 now through Saturday due to the high wind and incoming snow.

5 a.m. | While the Denver metro area will stay in the 50s and 60s through Christmas Day, the mountains will see another round of much-needed snow later this week, according to the National Weather Service. Click here for a full breakdown.