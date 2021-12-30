Weather blog: Live updates as major snowstorm hits Colorado to close out 2021

More than a foot of snow will blanket much of the mountains as 2021 comes to an end, and the storm will push over into the Front Range, dropping a few inches of snow across the Denver metro area.

While the storm will help with the state's drought conditions, drivers should be prepared for tough, if not impassible, conditions on some highways in the high country.

We're keeping an eye on the roads and weather as this storm moves into Colorado. Read the live updates below.

8:55 a.m. | Rocky Mountain National Park has closed its Beaver Meadows Entrance and Fall River Entrance due to whiteout conditions. Roads on the west side of Rocky Mountain National Park are currently open, but conditions are deteriorating, the park said.

8:50 a.m. | Colorado Highway 133 over McClure Pass will close Thursday evening through Friday morning due to avalanche hazards. The pass straddles Pitkin and Gunnison counties.

6 a.m. | Watch the latest forecast update from Denver7's Lisa Hidalgo below.

Windy and mild in Denver ahead of our next storm

5 a.m. | A Winter Storm Watch is in effect through 5 a.m. on Saturday for Colorado's northern and central mountains. Visibility in these areas may be slim to none with white-out conditions due to blowing and drifting snow. This will likely make traffic very difficult, especially at higher elevations. In addition to the Winter Storm Watch, a High Wind Watch will go into effect starting Thursday at 5 a.m. through 11 p.m. in the northern mountains and northern foothills. These winds could become a hazard for drivers in lightweight or high-profile vehicles. Read more about this storm here.