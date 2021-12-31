Weather blog: Denver's first significant snow on the way to close out 2021

More than a foot of snow will blanket much of the mountains as 2021 comes to an end, and the storm will push over into the Front Range Friday, dropping a few inches of snow across the Denver metro area by Saturday morning.

While the storm will help with the state's drought conditions, and certainly help with the wildfire conditions in Boulder County, drivers should be prepared for tough, if not impassible, conditions on some highways in the high country.

We're keeping an eye on the roads and weather as this storm moves into Colorado. Read the live updates below.

1:19 p.m. | Forecast update: Denver7 meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo says the heaviest snow should fall overnight and gradually taper off in the metro area Saturday morning. Expect highs in the teens to low 20s.

1:00 p.m. | Heads up if you're ringing the new year outdoors. Temperatures will fall to the teens and single digits with wind chills making it feel below zero in some places, according to NWS Boulder. Check the temperature map.

12:20 p.m. | Watch the latest forecast update from Denver7's Lisa Hidalgo below on Denver7's 24/7 weather stream.

12 p.m. | A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the mountains with a Winter Weather Advisory also in effect for the Front Range. Visibility in these areas may be slim to none with white-out conditions due to blowing and drifting snow. This will likely make traffic very difficult, especially at higher elevations. Winds could become a hazard for drivers in lightweight or high-profile vehicles. Read more about this storm here.