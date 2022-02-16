Watch
Weather blog: About half a foot of snow expected Wednesday around Denver, with more in foothills

Posted at 1:10 PM, Feb 16, 2022
A snowstorm will drop between 4 and 8 inches of snow around the Denver metro area and up to a foot in the foothills starting Wednesday afternoon, meaning the evening commute will likely stay slow on the slick roads.

Totals farther west will stay on the lower side, with 3-4 inches around Aspen, 4 inches in Winter Park and 2-3 in Fairplay.

READ MORE: In-depth look at the forecast | Today's forecast | Traffic radar | Interactive weather radars | School closings and delays

A winter storm warning goes into effect at 2 p.m. and last last through 5 a.m. Thursday.

Denver7 is keeping an eye on the roads and weather as this storm moves across the state. Read the live updates below.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

12:25 p.m. | Cancellations | Aurora Public Schools has canceled its after-school activities and athletics today. This includes all afternoon preschool classes plus afternoon and evening classes at Pickens Technical College.

12:22 p.m. | Closures | Denver city government officers and on-site services will close at 1 p.m. today. All 24-hour city services will maintain regular operating schedules

