Wealthy dentist denies killing wife on African safari trip

DENVER (AP) — A wealthy dentist accused of shooting and killing his wife in their cabin at the end of an African safari trip has denied that he killed her.

Larry Rudolph took the stand Wednesday at his murder trial in Denver federal court. He said an unfamiliar shotgun they brought with them accidentally went off, wounding Bianca Rudolph as she packed in a hurry to leave and return home.

Prosecutors allege Rudolph killed his wife of 34 years to be with his girlfriend. But Rudolph testified that he and his wife had an open marriage and he didn't face pressure to leave his wife.