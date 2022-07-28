Watch Now
Wealthy dentist denies killing wife on African safari trip

David Zalubowski/AP
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into federal courthouse with the dentist's children for the afternoon session of the trial, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:19 PM, Jul 27, 2022
2022-07-28

DENVER (AP) — A wealthy dentist accused of shooting and killing his wife in their cabin at the end of an African safari trip has denied that he killed her.

Larry Rudolph took the stand Wednesday at his murder trial in Denver federal court. He said an unfamiliar shotgun they brought with them accidentally went off, wounding Bianca Rudolph as she packed in a hurry to leave and return home.

Prosecutors allege Rudolph killed his wife of 34 years to be with his girlfriend. But Rudolph testified that he and his wife had an open marriage and he didn't face pressure to leave his wife.

