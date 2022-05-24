'We will be here for many years to come': Adams 14 superintendent talks about next steps

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — On Tuesday, the Colorado State Board of Education will meet to finalize the removal of the Adams 14 School District's accreditation.

Adams 14 superintendent Karla Loria said the district is already working with a new management company, The New Teacher Project.

In an extensive interview, Loria talked about the challenges facing the 6,000-student district.

She questioned the state's accountability system, which she believes discriminates against students of color, non-native English speakers and students living in poverty.

On May 10, the state board voted to remove Adams 14 School District's accreditation and begin the process to reorganize the district. The district has faced issues for years, including years of underperformance.

Every year since 2010, Adams 14 has received the two lowest ratings on the Department of Education's accountability scale. It's dealt with issues like low attendance rates and low test scores, as well as very high turnover of teachers, staff and administration. By law, the state board is required to intervene.

The district first came before the state board in 2017 after receiving priority improvement or turnaround ratings on the state’s school and district accountability system for six years, according to the state board.

In November 2018, the state board ordered Adams 14 to turn over full management to an external organization. The Adams 14 school board eventually chose MGT , which the state board approved in May 2019. But issues began to arise in the relationship in the summer of 2021, and ultimately, the two parted ways in early 2022.

According to the state board, an Organization Planning Committee will be created as the first step in the reorganization process. The committee will include representatives from each contiguous Adams County school district — Mapleton School District, Adams 12 Five Star Schools and Brighton School District 27J.

The committee will develop a plan, and then the community will provide feedback during public hearings, the state board said. Voters in each of the affected districts will get to approve or disapprove the plan during an election, according to the state board.