Waterton Canyon to close on weekdays for two weeks for maintenance project

Posted at 8:19 AM, May 05, 2021
LITTLETON, Colo. — Weekday access to Waterton Canyon in Littleton will stay closed for two weeks in June for Denver Water's annual dust mitigation project.

The canyon is maintained by Denver Water, but is a popular destination for bicyclists, fishers, hikers and runners.

The closure will run from June 1 through June 11. The parking lot near the canyon's entrance will also close. The canyon will stay open on Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6.

"Waterton Canyon is an extremely popular recreation destination, and we recognize that the two-week, weekday closure is an inconvenience," said Brandon Ransom, manager of recreation for Denver Water. "By taking the time to reduce the dust early in the season, we’ll be able to provide a better experience for hikers, bikers and runners throughout the rest of the summer."

Waterton Canyon and river_April 2021_Stephanie Butzer

Hikers and bikers on the Colorado Trail, which begins at the end of Waterton Canyon, should plan for other places to exit the trail.

