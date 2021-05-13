Watch
Water main break causes flooding on Englewood street, yards

Posted at 7:21 AM, May 13, 2021
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A large water main break in Englewood is flooding yards around W. Yale Avenue, S. Cherokee Street and S. Delaware Street.

Water is rushing down the middle of the streets and flooding cars and yards.

In some places, the water is high enough to reach the floorboards of low cars. It's not clear if any homes in the area have flooded basements or first levels.

Emergency crews were at the scene working to shut off the water, Denver Water confirmed around 7:20 a.m. By 7:27 a.m., the water on Yale west of Broadway had been turned off.

Repairs will likely continue through the day.

Denver is working to learn more.

