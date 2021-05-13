Water main break causes flooding on Englewood street, yards

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A large water main break in Englewood is flooding yards around W. Yale Avenue, S. Cherokee Street and S. Delaware Street.

Water is rushing down the middle of the streets and flooding cars and yards.

Denver7

In some places, the water is high enough to reach the floorboards of low cars. It's not clear if any homes in the area have flooded basements or first levels.

Emergency crews were at the scene working to shut off the water, Denver Water confirmed around 7:20 a.m. By 7:27 a.m., the water on Yale west of Broadway had been turned off.

Repairs will likely continue through the day.

The water on Yale west of Broadway is still flowing out of the road and is now flooding yards and could be getting into homes. pic.twitter.com/eHXarzCUj4 — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) May 13, 2021

Denver is working to learn more.