Water main break causes flooding in Denver’s Berkley neighborhood

DENVER — A water main break is causing major street flooding in Denver’s Berkley neighborhood.

A 24-inch water main failed Sunday morning, flooding Perry Street between West 45th Ave. and West 46th Ave.

Several feet of water cover the street, sidewalks and yards. Water pouring out of the break is entering homes, knocking down trees and nearly submerging cars in some areas, according to Denver7’s Pattrik Perez who is at the scene.

A 24-inch water main break is flooding Perry Street between West 45th Ave and West 46th Ave in Denver. There are homes with water in them and some cars (from what I can see) are nearly submerged. Crews are working hard right now to shut off any entry points. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/1h1XVGXIzr — Pattrik Perez (@PattrikPerez) April 24, 2022

Crews from Denver Water are working to shut off entry points. The flow of water appeared to be decreasing, Perez reported around 11 a.m.

A restoration crew is on standby near the incident, waiting to begin pumping out water from homes as soon as they’re able to.

This is a developing story and will be updated.