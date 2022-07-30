Watch this landspout that briefly touched down near Buckley Space Force Base

AURORA — A landspout briefly touched down grabbing attention near Buckley Space Force Base on Friday.
The National Weather Service reported the landspout near I-70 around 4:30 p.m. and a tornado warning was issued for Adams and Arapahoe Counties.
Video captured by @Phanpy14 on Twitter and shared with Denver7 showed the touch down.
According to the NWS definition, a landspout is 'a tornado that does not arise from organized storm-scale rotation and therefore is not associated with a wall cloud (visually) or a mesocyclone (on radar).'
You can watch a quick explainer on the differences between a landspout and a tornado in this video from Denver7 meteorologist Stacey Donaldson.
The warning expired and there were no reports of damage.
