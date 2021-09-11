Watch live: ABC News coverage of the 20th anniversary of 9/11

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon and Flight 93. ABC News is airing special coverage from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. MT. Watch live in the player embedded below and stay with Denver7 for more local coverage throughout the day.
Posted at 6:00 AM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 08:00:47-04
Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon and Flight 93. ABC News is airing special coverage from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. MT. Watch live in the player embedded below and stay with Denver7 for more local coverage throughout the day.
