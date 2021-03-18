Menu

Waste Management postpones Denver-area trash collection due to weekend storm

David J. Phillip/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2007 file photo, a Waste Management worker picks up trash in a Spring, Texas. Waste Management Inc. is expanding its eastern U.S. position by paying $3 billion for rival Advanced Disposal Services. The nation’s largest private collector of trash and recycling will pay $33.15 per share for Advanced Disposal, marking a 22 percent premium for the stock. It is also taking on $1.9 billion of the company’s debt. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Waste Management
Posted at 7:00 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 21:19:10-04

DENVER — Metro area trash and recycling collection will be postponed until next week, Waste Management of Colorado confirmed Wednesday.

The company said they will be unable to service residential customers in the Denver metro area this week due to hazardous road conditions and safety concerns caused by this weekend's storm.

Waste Management said it plans to resume servicing residential customers next week on their regular schedule and will pick up extra trash bags at no additional charge.

People in Waste Management's service area can bring trash and recycling to one of three locations:

South Denver
2400 West Union Avenue
Englewood, CO 80110

North Denver
7780 E. 96th Avenue
Henderson, CO 80640

DADS Landfill
3500 S. Gun Club Road
Aurora, CO 80018

