Waste Management postpones Denver-area trash collection due to weekend storm

DENVER — Metro area trash and recycling collection will be postponed until next week, Waste Management of Colorado confirmed Wednesday.
The company said they will be unable to service residential customers in the Denver metro area this week due to hazardous road conditions and safety concerns caused by this weekend's storm.
Waste Management said it plans to resume servicing residential customers next week on their regular schedule and will pick up extra trash bags at no additional charge.
People in Waste Management's service area can bring trash and recycling to one of three locations:
South Denver
2400 West Union Avenue
Englewood, CO 80110
North Denver
7780 E. 96th Avenue
Henderson, CO 80640
DADS Landfill
3500 S. Gun Club Road
Aurora, CO 80018