Waste Management postpones Denver-area trash collection due to weekend storm

DENVER — Metro area trash and recycling collection will be postponed until next week, Waste Management of Colorado confirmed Wednesday.

The company said they will be unable to service residential customers in the Denver metro area this week due to hazardous road conditions and safety concerns caused by this weekend's storm.

Waste Management said it plans to resume servicing residential customers next week on their regular schedule and will pick up extra trash bags at no additional charge.

People in Waste Management's service area can bring trash and recycling to one of three locations:

South Denver

2400 West Union Avenue

Englewood, CO 80110

North Denver

7780 E. 96th Avenue

Henderson, CO 80640

DADS Landfill

3500 S. Gun Club Road

Aurora, CO 80018