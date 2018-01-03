Warm weather this week and more: 5 Things to Know for Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018

DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.

1.Body identified as missing 19-year-old Broomfield woman

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office identified the body found off Riverdale Road Friday afternoon as that of a 19-year-old Natalie Bollinger. More information concerning a possible suspect or arrests are forthcoming.

2. Douglas County shooter’s troubled past

More details surrounding Matthew Riehl’s troubled past continues to emerge. It was learned Riehl escaped from a veterans mental health ward in 2014 during a multi-week stay for a psychotic episode.

3. Warmer on Wednesday

Expect highs in Denver to be in the upper 40s to low 50s on Wednesday and continue in the 50s from Thursday through Saturday - making it a good time to take down the Christmas lights.

4. Avalanche mitigation throughout mountains Wed. morning

If you’re planning on driving through the mountain corridor early Wednesday, be ready for some delays as crews do avalanche mitigation on several mountain passes. The work will be done at Loveland Pass, Berthoud Pass and near the Eisenhower-Johnson tunnels prior to 8 a.m.

5. Major storm bearing down on much of US

Millions are in the path of a winter storm that could give some areas of the South their first snow in years. Gov. Nathan Deal issued a state of emergency Tuesday for 28 Georgia counties in the coastal region ahead of the storm.