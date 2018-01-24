Warby Parker to open two eyewear stores in Denver

DENVER - Trendy eyewear company Warby Parker is expanding its brick-and-mortar presence in Colorado.

A company spokeswoman said Warby Parker has plans to open two stores in Denver: One at Cherry Creek Shopping Center and another at 1805 Blake Street in lower downtown.

The company didn't say when the stores are scheduled to open.

Warby Parker started out as an online glasses retailer, offering relatively affordable, stylish glasses and an at-home try-on program. In recent years, the company has been expanding into traditional retail stores and eye exams.

The company opened its first Colorado store last year on Pearl Street in Boulder.