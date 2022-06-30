Wapos Restaurant in Boulder heavily damaged in fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Boulder restaurant was heavily damaged in a fire on Thursday around noon.

The Boulder County Communications Center received a call around 12:15 p.m. about smoke coming from the Wapos Restaurant at 929 Broadway, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

When they arrived at the scene, firefighters confirmed a fire was burning in the business and all occupants had safely evacuated. Nobody was injured.

The building had "significant damage," the sheriff's office said.

The Multi-Agency Fire Investigation Team is investigating the fire and what may have caused it.

In addition to the sheriff's office, Boulder Rural Fire Protection District, Boulder Fire-Rescue, Mountain View Fire Department, Louisville Fire Department, Boulder Police Department, and Boulder Emergency Squad also responded to the fire.

No other details were available as of 4:15 p.m. Thursday.