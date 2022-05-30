Wanted suspect stole vehicle, shot 1 person before evading officers, Greeley police say

GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley police said a call about an attempted vehicle theft ended with a man shot, a vehicle stolen and a suspect at-large.

On Monday just before 10 a.m., officers with the Greeley Police Department responded to a home along the 2100 block of 5th Avenue for a call involving a weapon.

The caller said a neighbor, whom they knew, was trying to steal one of their vehicles. One of the residents had gone outside to confront the man, who was later identified as 33-year-old Cole Graves. Graves threatened the man with a stolen gun after the resident said he was going to call the police. At that point, a second resident left the home and Graves pointed the gun at him, police said.

Graves then walked away from the home and the residents made the 911 call.

Responding officers found Graves shortly afterward and he ran from them, police said. During this chase, Graves shot a person washing his car in a nearby alley between 5th and 6th Avenue. Graves then stole that vehicle, police said.

When police reached the alley, they found the man with a gunshot wound to his extremity. He was seriously injured, but was expected to survive after he arrived at the hospital.

Other officers located Graves in the stolen vehicle and started pursuing him.

During the chase, Graves broke through railroad crossing arms and nearly hit a moving train, police said. Officers were not able to catch him. He was last seen speeding east on 18th Street from 4th Avenue in a dark gray 1999 Toyota Corolla with license plate number HOC-779, police said.

The car has heavy windshield damage.

Graves should be considered armed and dangerous, and anybody who sees him should call 911, police said. A photo of him was not immediately available.

No other information was available as of Monday afternoon.

Anybody with information on this case is asked to call Det. Jackson Brunmeier at 970-351-5352.