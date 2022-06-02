Wanted man killed during gunfire exchange with Larimer County deputy

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A Larimer County deputy shot and killed a man wanted on warrants after he fired at responding officers trying to take him into custody.

Deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office were assisting with a request from Colorado Parole to arrest a man wanted on two felony warrant. Around 8:12 p.m. Wednesday night, deputies with the sheriff’s office’s Strategic Enforcement Unit saw the wanted man leaving a home in the 3900 block of Chinook Lane in Fort Collins in a vehicle. The law enforcement officers tried to pull the vehicle over as they headed westbound into Fort Collins, according to the sheriff's office. After the vehicle refused to pull over for about five minutes, the deputies stopped the pursuit.

When they returned to the home on Chinook Lane at about 8:34 p.m., they found the vehicle they had pursued, and the wanted man and a woman left the home at 9:05 p.m. with the woman driving and the man in the back seat, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies were able to get her to pull over and get out of the vehicle on Mariah Lane. The wanted man wouldn’t get out and deputies could see he was holding a firearm, according to the sheriff's office. At some point during the attempts to get the man to surrender, he fired at deputies from inside the vehicle, and one deputy shot back, the sheriff’s office said.

The Larimer County Regional All-Hazards/Crisis Response Team responded to the scene and a drone was used to try to see inside the vehicle because the man still hadn’t come out, the sheriff's office said. The team eventually took the man from the vehicle, and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. It's not clear how much time elapsed between the shots being fired and when the man was taken out of the vehicle.

The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene, and the Loveland Police Department will lead the investigation.

The man who died has not yet been identified.

The sheriff’s office did not provide information on the status of the deputy who fired the deadly shot.