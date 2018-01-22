Want to see 'Hamilton' in Denver? Act fast: Tickets go on sale today

DENVER – Get ready: 'Hamilton' tickets go on sale today and you'll have to act fact to get yours.

Public tickets for the highly-anticipated show go on sale on Monday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. The show will be in Denver from Feb. 27 through April 1.

Tickets start at $75, with a maximum of four tickets allowed per account. There also will be a lottery for 40 $10 orchestra tickets for each show.

'Hamilton' is a hugely popular show and tickets at other cities have sold out within minutes of going on sale.

‘Hamilton’ uses a mix of jazz, hip-hop, R&B, rap and blues to tell the story of Alexander Hamilton, a founding father and the United States’ first treasury secretary. The music and lyrics were written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is known also for the Broadway hit “In the Heights” as well as the songs he wrote for Disney’s “Moana.”

For more information, log on to hamilton.denvercenter.org.