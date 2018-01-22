Want to see 'Hamilton' in Denver? Act fast: Tickets go on sale today

Kurt Sevits
7:45 AM, Jan 22, 2018
Hamilton Orpheum Theatre Cast Michael Luwoye, Joshua Henry, and Rory O’Malley, Rubén J. Carbajal as John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton; Jordan Donica as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Amber Iman as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Isaiah Johnson as George Washington; Solea Pfeiffer as Eliza Hamilton; Emmy Raver-Lampman as Angelica Schuyler; and Mathenee Treco as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Ryan Alvarado, Raymond Baynard, Amanda Braun, Daniel Ching, Karli Dinardo, Jeffery Duffy, Jennifer Geller, Jacob Guzman, Julia Harriman, Afra Hines, Sabrina Imamura, Lauren Kias, Yvette Lu, Desmond Newson, Desmond Nunn, Josh Andrés Rivera, Raven Thomas, Ryan Vasquez, Keenan D. Washington, and Andrew Wojtal.

DENVER – Get ready: 'Hamilton' tickets go on sale today and you'll have to act fact to get yours.

Public tickets for the highly-anticipated show go on sale on Monday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. The show will be in Denver from Feb. 27 through April 1.

Tickets start at $75, with a maximum of four tickets allowed per account. There also will be a lottery for 40 $10 orchestra tickets for each show.

'Hamilton' is a hugely popular show and tickets at other cities have sold out within minutes of going on sale.

‘Hamilton’ uses a mix of jazz, hip-hop, R&B, rap and blues to tell the story of Alexander Hamilton, a founding father and the United States’ first treasury secretary. The music and lyrics were written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is known also for the Broadway hit “In the Heights” as well as the songs he wrote for Disney’s “Moana.”

For more information, log on to hamilton.denvercenter.org.

