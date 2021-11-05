Wadsworth shut down in Arvada after driver of suspected stolen vehicle flees police

ARVADA, Colo. — Part of Wadsworth Boulevard in Arvada will be shut down after a police chase ended in a crash.

According to the Arvada Police Department, officers located a stolen, but said the driver then took off.

The department said officers did not pursue the stolen vehicle, but the driver ended up crashing into another vehicle that was heading northbound in the 7600 block of Wadsworth Boulevard sometime before 4 p.m.

There were two people inside the suspected stolen vehicle. Arvada police said a man, who was on parole, and a woman were both taken into custody.

Police did not say if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Arvada police said the investigation into the stolen vehicle and crash will likely take until approximately 6 p.m.

Wadsworth Boulevard will remain closed during the investigation. Police recommend taking an alternate route.