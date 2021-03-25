Volunteers deliver Seder meals for families in need and staying at home for Passover

DENVER -- Like many other churches and religious groups across Colorado, Rabbi Joseph Black at Temple Emanuel was forced to perform all services virtually as the pandemic continues to affect the daily lives of Coloradans.

"I was resistant to the idea at first but we had no choice, and we realized it’s not the same and we are eagerly looking forward to the day we can gather in person," said Rabbi Black.

As the second Passover during this pandemic approaches, it’s painful to imagine many people will be celebrating alone in their homes.

"There’s a line in the Passover Haggadah, the text that we read, it says, "Let all that are hungry come and eat. It's important, it's considered a mitzvah, a commandment to invite people to your home; well, we can’t do that and that is very difficult," said Rabbi Black.

Which is why at Chabad of NW Metro Denver, volunteers are busy at work trying to keep one of the most special Jewish holidays alive.

"We are volunteering to deliver meals for Passover to people who either need meals or don’t have anywhere to go for the holidays, so that they have some matza and some other things to sort of bring some tradition to them wherever they are," said Audrey Simes, who volunteered to deliver meals.

For Rabbi Benjy Brackman at Chabad of NW Metro Denver, ensuring everyone who wants a Seder is able to have one is important since many people have been isolated because of the pandemic.

"Its beautiful to have a nice Seder table yourself, but you know, out of the Seder holiday is actually inviting guests; we say the opening of the Seder, whoever is hungry, let them come and eat, that is the opening paragraph of the Seder dinner," said Rabbi Brackman.