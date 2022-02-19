Volunteer club sport coach at Arapahoe HS arrested

DENVER – A volunteer club sport coach at Arapahoe High School was arrested Friday for investigation on a charge of unlawful electronic sexual communication, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Virgilio San Andres, 22, was arrested on the charge and booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Center without bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, someone notified ACSO school resource officers at the school that San Andres “was having inappropriate conversations on social media and other electronic platforms with a female student.”

Deputies investigated and found conversations between the two which were sexual in nature, the sheriff’s office said. After further investigation, investigators determined there was probable cause to arrest San Andres.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who might think they are also a victim or who might have more information about San Andres to call 720-874-8477.