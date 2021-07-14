Voluntary fishing closures in place for sections of Yampa, Elk rivers

DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking anglers to voluntarily avoid fishing on sections of the Yampa River and Elk River in the afternoon beginning Tuesday.

The voluntary closures are due to low flows and warm water temperatures, according to a release from CPW. Most of the major rivers on the Western Slope are experiencing adverse conditions, CPW said.

Anglers are asked to avoid the sections of the Yampa River that run through Yampa River State Park and Yampa River State Wildlife Area, both located just west of Hayden, after noon.

The 1.5 mile section of the Elk River that runs through Christina State Wildlife Area northwest of Steamboat Springs is also under voluntary closure after noon.

CPW also lifted a full-day voluntary fishing closure on the Colorado River upstream of State Bridge that was put in place on July 7. Upstream reservoir releases have recently improved environmental conditions between Kremmling and the State Bridge. Another section of the voluntary closure, from State Bridge downstream to the Highway 13 bridge in Rifle, remains in effect.

“We are continuing to closely monitor changing environmental conditions, and appreciate anglers’ patience and cooperation relative to implementation and removal of fishing closures,” said Lori Martin, CPW Northwest Region senior aquatic biologist. “Other waters that may see closures in the immediate future include sections of the Colorado River upstream of the Williams Fork River confluence, the Fraser River, and the upper Yampa River.”

Check the latest fishing conditions and closures here.