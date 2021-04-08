Virtual meeting set for Thursday night to discuss possible changes to South Table Mountain Park

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Jeffco Open Space is hosting a virtual community meeting Thursday to discuss possible changes to South Table Mountain Park.

The meeting will focus on access to the park, trailheads and a proposed land exchange near the National Renewable Energy Laboratory campus, which is near the southeast area of the park.

The park is a popular place for mesa-top views and to enjoy a hike, run or ride. Some of the trails in the park close seasonally for cliff-nesting raptors. Some trails are on private property, where the public is not allowed.

The park does not have a regional trailhead.

As of now, there are two trailheads at the park with limited space:



South Table Mountain Golden Hills Road Access: 16741 Golden Hills Road, Golden

South Table Mountain Camp George West Trailhead: 1219 Kilmer St., Golden

The proposed improvements are the result of "ongoing park planning and community engagement, previous public comment periods, data gathering efforts, and visitor surveys," Jeffco Open Space says.

The virtual community meeting will run from 6-7 p.m. Thursday. To join, click "Meeting Link" on the Jeffco Open Space website here. Registration is not required and the meeting will be recorded and posted online Friday. A public comment period will follow and will stay open until May 12. Comments can be sent to STM@jeffco.us for review and public record.

To learn more about South Table Mountain Park, click here.