Viral 'Devious Lick' TikTok challenge frustrating school leaders and parents across the Denver metro

DENVER – Colorado school districts are sending a warning to students: Damage property and be ready to face the consequences.

That warning comes on the heels of a new, viral TikTok challenge where students record themselves damaging and destroying school bathrooms; some students even steal items like soap dispensers, hand dryers or urinals.

Videos of the vandalism posted to TikTok often result in students' increasing their TikTok views. But school districts across the state are warning that another result will be severe punishment.

"A couple of my teachers [say] every time someone asks to go to the bathroom, 'don't steal a soap dispenser,'" said Samantha Caquias, a junior at Littleton High School.

Denver7 confirmed that at least seven districts have experienced vandalism as a result of the "Devious Lick" challenge: Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, the Douglas County School District, Westminster Public Schools, the Boulder Valley School District, Jeffco Public Schools, and the Thompson School District.

The consequences of the challenge are often passed on to the entire student body, as districts are forced to lock restrooms, leaving fewer open bathrooms on campus.

"If my kid ends up having to run back home because he has to change his pants or change his clothes because he wasn't able to make it a bathroom because they're all sorts of jacked up, I'm going to be a little upset," said Zachary Boyer, a parent of two students at Littleton High School.

Cherry Creek Schools emailed parents this week to say consequences would include, "suspension, restitution, law enforcement referral, and/or expulsion."

"You're destroying stuff and making it more difficult for other people to be able to utilize these things when people need them," Boyer said. "If you're going to do something bad don't expect to get candy and cupcakes afterwards."

TikTok has responded to the challenge by removing the 'Devious Lick' hashtag from the social media platform.