VIDEO: Two moose cross busy slopes at Steamboat Ski Resort

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Skiers and snowboarders came to a grinding halt on the slopes of Steamboat Ski Resort on Thursday afternoon when not one, but two bull moose walked calmly from the trees and across the busy run.

Lindsey Cienski was skiing near the Thunderhead Express lift when the first moose walked out of the trees past several skiers, who are overheard in the video saying, "Don't charge, don't charge." The skiers moved out of the way in the video and kept an eye on the animal.

A few seconds later, the second moose ran out onto the slope. The duo slowed to a walk on the opposite of the run where they gently sparred for a few minutes.

It's far from the first time moose have been spotted in Colorado's ski areas. In January 2019, a moose chased skiers at Breckenridge Ski Resort and a moose ran alongside snowboarders at Breckenridge in March 2017.

Colorado is home to thousands of moose, and Steamboat Springs is not an uncommon destination to spot them. The Yampa Valley is an ideal location for the large animals.

While sometimes calm and uninterested in people, as seen in the video, moose are often aggressive and unpredictable, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. When charging, they can reach speeds of 35 mph.

In 2021, CPW responded to several dangerous encounters with moose including an attack on an elderly woman in Garfield County and an attack on a man in Winter Park.

CPW recommends always keeping a safe distance from moose and keeping pets leashed when outside.

