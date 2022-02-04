Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Video: Douglas County deputy rescues dog from burning SUV

items.[0].image.alt
Douglas County Sheriff's Office
dog rescued from smoking car_Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 3:56 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 17:56:41-05

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy is being praised for smashing the windows of a burning SUV and rescuing a frightened dog in a neighborhood south of Denver.

Douglas County Deputy Michael Gregorek’s body camera video from Jan. 22 shows him arriving on the scene as smoke pours from the driver’s side window of the SUV.

The owner frantically yells that his dog Hank is somewhere inside the locked vehicle. Gregorek uses a baton to smash two windows before pulling Hank out and quickly carrying him to a nearby snowbank.

By the time a veterinarian arrived, Hank was already sprinting around and ready to play.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360storiesofhope2.png

Read stories of hope from Denver7