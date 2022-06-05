Watch
Victim IDs released in coal slide at Colorado power plant

KOAA
The Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo, Colorado.
Posted at 11:32 AM, Jun 05, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Two men who died after they were buried in a coal slide at a Colorado electricity generating plant last week have been identified.

The Denver Post reports that 28-year-old Kyle Bussey of Pueblo and 36-year-old Philip Roberts of Canon City died in the accident Thursday at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo.

The men worked for Utah-based Savage, a contractor for Xcel Energy that operates the plant’s coal yard.

Witnesses reported that the accident happened on a feeder pile for the station’s coal-fired power plant, which is Colorado’s largest.

The cause of the slide is under investigation.

