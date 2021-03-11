Menu

Vice President Harris to tout COVID relief package in Denver

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, administers the ceremonial swearing-in of the Department for Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge during a virtual ceremony at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Posted at 6:51 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 20:51:01-05

DENVER (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Denver on March 16 to highlight the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill passed by Congress on Wednesday.

The vice president's office says details on the visit by Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are still being worked out.

Harris’ trip is part of an ambitious campaign by President Joe Biden’s administration to showcase the relief bill.

The campaign includes travel by the president, first lady Jill Biden and Cabinet secretaries.

The U.S. House gave final congressional approval to the massive relief package along a near-party-line vote on Wednesday.

Republicans opposed the legislation, characterizing it as bloated and crammed with liberal policies.

