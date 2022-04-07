Valor on the Fax seeks to hire community members

DENVER — A housing development made especially to serve people with brain injuries could be completed by the end of the year.

Valor on the Fax is hiring for construction and other positions, and the project is leaning on the community to help it reach that goal.

Preference will be given to people who live near the development, which is in the 7900 block of East Colfax.

"We’re going to have real families, real individuals walking through the doors before we know it," said Kate Kerkmans with the Brain Injury Alliance of Colorado.

Her team is playing a part in the development of Valor on the Fax.

"We’re going to have resource navigation. We’re going to have on-site therapists. We’re going to have people helping with vocational skills," she said.

Brother Redevelopment and Calcon Construction broke ground on the 72-unit community in October. They say construction is about 30% completed, and they'd like to hire low- and very-low income people to help finish the building.

"Valor on the Fax is really a development that was conceived by and with help from residents of the East Colfax neighborhood, and so we value their input and we engaged them throughout this process," said Jeff Martinez, president of Brothers Redevelopment.

Nathan McConnell, a construction superintendent for Calcon, says people are needed to help with carpentry, plumbing and electrical work. He says learning those types of trades could lead to a career.

"We need the younger generation, younger people, to start stepping up and getting in these positions," he said.

Kerkmans says Valor on the Fax, and the people who will help construct it, will make a big difference in the lives of people with brain injuries.

"We can provide services to these folks that are gonna make them feel at home... and to really thrive in their communities," Kerkmans said.

The job fair takes place Thursday, April 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 6740 East Colfax Ave at the corner of Colfax Avenue and Newport Street.

