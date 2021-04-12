Vaccine seized from medical spa due to storage problems

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — About 3,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been confiscated from a Colorado Springs medical spa after county health officials observed problems in vaccine storage, prompting the state health department to investigate.

The state health department announced Friday that it suspended vaccinations at Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic and said investigators were working to determine if the observations were isolated or not.

A spokesperson for the county health department told The Gazette that at least 150 syringes of vaccine will have to be destroyed because the state can't verify that proper handling and temperatures were maintained.

No one answered the phone at the clinic Sunday.

