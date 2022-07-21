WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. —- A mail carrier on his usual route delivered more than just mail, he delivered safety to a 6-year-old girl after the child's mother overdosed behind the wheel of parked car.

"What really caught my attention was hearing a child's voice, there was a child in the backseat that was yelling," said Andrew Russell, a mail carrier with the United States Postal Service.

Russell has been on the job for less than two months, but July 16 as he completed his route on Fenton Street in Wheat Ridge, he knew something was wrong.

"The closer I got, I heard, 'My mommy's dead!' So I immediately ran over there and dropped my mail in this lady's front yard and made sure the kid was out of the backseat first and then I checked on the mom —- she was slumped over," Russell said.

Wheat Ridge tell Denver7 the mother had overdosed on fentanyl.

Russell called 911 and by the time officers arrived, the mother woke up.

In body camera video shared with the Denver7, the mother can be heard admitting to officers she'd ingesting the illicit substance.

"It was a fentanyl pill,' the woman said.

In the video, the 6-year-old girl can be heard describing what she witnessed while sitting in the backseat, and who saved her.

"Then the mail man came over there to me," she said.

Wheat Ridge police are calling the mail carrier a hero, but Russell is humble about his actions.

"I just in right place, at the right time. Just doing my job," he said.