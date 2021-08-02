Watch
USA's Adeline Gray, of Denver, wins silver in 76 kg final after disappointment in Rio

Aaron Favila/AP
United States' Adeline Maria Gray, right, celebrates after winning against Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy during the semi-final round of the women's 76kg freestyle wrestling match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Tokyo Olympics Wrestling
Posted at 6:57 AM, Aug 02, 2021
Germany’s Aline Rotter-Focken has beaten American Adeline Gray 7-3 in the 76-kilogram wrestling final.

Gray was trying to join Helen Maroulis as the only two U.S. women’s wrestling gold medalists.

Gray was the No. 1 seed and Rotter-Focken was No. 2. The two are long-time friends who have competed since their teenage years.

Rotter-Focken scored an early point for Gray’s inactivity. She countered a shot by Gray to go up 3-0, then scored four points on a throw to go up 7-0.

Gray finally got on the board on a stepout with just over a minute to go and scored two on a takedown with about 30 seconds left. That was all she could manage.

This was Gray’s first Olympic medal and just the sixth for a U.S. women’s wrestler. She finished a disappointing seventh in Rio while fighting through injuries that kept her out of action for a year after the Games.

China’s Qian Zhou and Turkey’s Yasemin Adar earned bronze medals.

