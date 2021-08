TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. women’s volleyball team has made it to the gold medal match for the fourth time.

It avenged a semifinal loss five years ago to Serbia with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-23 victory.

The Americans easily dispatched the team that denied them a chance at their elusive first gold medal in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

They advanced to the gold medal match against Brazil.

Two of the players — Jordyn Poulter of Aurora and Haleigh Washington of Colorado Springs — call Colorado home.