US women beat Brazil to win 1st Olympic volleyball gold

Frank Augstein/AP
Players from the United States react after defeating Brazil to win the gold medal in women's volleyball at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Volleyball
Posted at 6:19 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 08:19:22-04

TOKYO (AP) — The decades-long quest for the first Olympic gold medal for the U.S. women’s volleyball team ended when the Americans finally broke through with a straight-set victory over Brazil.

The United States had won three silver medals and two bronze since first getting on the medal stand in 1984.

It got to the top step at the Tokyo Games by beating the team that denied it a chance at gold in the final match of the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

Two of the players — Jordyn Poulter of Aurora and Haleigh Washington of Colorado Springs — call Colorado home.

Serbia beat South Korea to win the bronze medal.

