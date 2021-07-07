Watch
US proposes removing Colorado River fish's endangered status

Dan Elliott/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, file photo, a Colorado River razorback sucker fish is shown swimming in a tank at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service office in Lakewood, Colo. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Tuesday, July 6, 2021, it plans to propose reclassifying a rare Colorado River Basin fish called the razorback sucker from endangered to threatened status after a multiyear and multistate effort throughout the Southwestern U.S. to replenish its populations. (AP Photo/Dan Elliott, File)
DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says it will propose reclassifying a rare Colorado River Basin fish called the razorback sucker from endangered to threatened status after a multiyear and multistate effort throughout the Southwestern U.S. to replenish its populations.

A proposed formal relisting, to be published Wednesday in the Federal Register, would classify the fish as no longer on the brink of extinction.

But it would require continued management of the razorback’s survival in the Colorado River and several key tributaries.

The Fish and Wildlife Service first said it would recommend the change in 2018. Hundreds of thousands of razorbacks once thrived in the Colorado River and its tributaries, which flow across seven states and Mexico.

